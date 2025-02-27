Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 226,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,188,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Vela Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 45.67.

Vela Technologies Company Profile

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

