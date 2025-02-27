Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

