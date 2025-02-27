Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
Iberdrola Trading Down 2.6 %
Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iberdrola Company Profile
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.
