Top Transportation Stocks To Watch Now – February 26th

Vertiv, Berkshire Hathaway, Booking, 3M, and Chevron are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of companies that provide services for moving goods and people, including airlines, railroads, trucking firms, shipping, and logistics providers. These stocks often serve as economic indicators since their performance is closely linked to consumer demand, trade activity, and fluctuating fuel prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded up $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,566,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739,621. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $494.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,273. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $507.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $10.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5,043.94. The stock had a trading volume of 150,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,898.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4,591.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

3M (MMM)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,350. 3M has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.31 and its 200 day moving average is $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.52. 3,839,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,214,025. The company has a market cap of $277.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.28. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Read More