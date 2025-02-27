Promising Mining Stocks To Consider – February 26th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, and Caterpillar are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares in companies engaged in the extraction and processing of natural resources such as metals, minerals, and energy commodities. They offer investors exposure to the commodity markets, and their performance is influenced by factors including resource prices, extraction costs, and geopolitical or regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $16.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $938.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,046.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $981.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $5.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.56. 1,780,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,555. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $507.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.74.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $342.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $307.05 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

