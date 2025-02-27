Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Shares of CURB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 527,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,972. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.96. Curbline Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.
Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
