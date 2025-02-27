Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Brady has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Brady has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 316,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,715. Brady has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brady Company Profile

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

