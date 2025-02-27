BW LPG Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:BWLP)

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

BW LPG Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BWLP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 754,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,608. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities raised BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

