Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Duncan Stanley Allpress Fulton Sells 27,500 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Duncan Stanley Allpress Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.73, for a total transaction of C$2,577,575.00.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 3.0 %

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up C$2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$94.12. 1,315,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,771. The company has a market cap of C$21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$86.06 and a 12 month high of C$112.12.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

