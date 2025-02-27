Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA TSEC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $26.38. 2,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140. Touchstone Securitized Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21.
About Touchstone Securitized Income ETF
