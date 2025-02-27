Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TSEC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $26.38. 2,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140. Touchstone Securitized Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21.

Get Touchstone Securitized Income ETF alerts:

About Touchstone Securitized Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (TSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of securitized fixed income securities. The fund may tilt towards short-term, investment grade paper but the portfolio managers are not held to those requirements.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.