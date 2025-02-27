Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Releases Earnings Results

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,368.98% and a negative return on equity of 317.56%.
Energous Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of WATT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 768,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,789. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. Energous has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.31.
Energous Company Profile
