Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Releases Earnings Results

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,368.98% and a negative return on equity of 317.56%.

Energous Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WATT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 768,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,789. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. Energous has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.31.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

