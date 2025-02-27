Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Trading Down 18.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 268.78 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.46). 15,295,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 12,015,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.20 ($4.23).

Ocado Group Stock Down 18.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 336.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (48.91) (($0.62)) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocado Group had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

