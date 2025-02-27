Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Shares Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 103,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 38,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Down 18.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

