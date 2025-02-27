VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 76.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) were up 76.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 3,992,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,549% from the average daily volume of 242,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Up 76.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.39.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
