Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Releases Earnings Results

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

NYSE:BLX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 115,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

