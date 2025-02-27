Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1938 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQY traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 87,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.08.
About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
