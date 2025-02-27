Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR) Announces $0.34 Dividend

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3432 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Price Performance
SOFR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.18. 2,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a 52-week low of $100.10 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.38.
About Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.