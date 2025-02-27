DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, Zacks reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 6.30%. DiamondRock Hospitality updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.940-1.060 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DRH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

