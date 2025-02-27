NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQ) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1908 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

NestYield Visionary ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of EGGQ traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.42. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223. NestYield Visionary ETF has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92.

