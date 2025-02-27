CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23, Zacks reports. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. CubeSmart updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-2.590 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.
CubeSmart Price Performance
Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,665. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 117.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CubeSmart
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.