CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23, Zacks reports. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. CubeSmart updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-2.590 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,665. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 117.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

