Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2068 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCOW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

