Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. Barclays raised their price target on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.82.

NYSE:GMED traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.55. 960,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

