Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Declines By 88.3%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the January 31st total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

LNSTY traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,740. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

