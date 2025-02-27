Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Declines By 88.3%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the January 31st total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.