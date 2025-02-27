MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTUAY stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.62. 6,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.44. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $182.65.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

Featured Stories

