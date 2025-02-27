Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Declines By 84.2%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the January 31st total of 934,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
GrainCorp Stock Performance
GRCLF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.33.
About GrainCorp
