Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Declines By 84.2%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the January 31st total of 934,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

GrainCorp Stock Performance

GRCLF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

