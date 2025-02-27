SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPXC

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

About SPX Technologies

Shares of SPX Technologies stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.00. 459,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.51. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.53 and a 52-week high of $183.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.