Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%.
Vericel Trading Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.62. 669,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 827.14 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $63.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,545.12. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 1,092 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $67,693.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $74,759.94. The trade was a 47.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock worth $1,206,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.
