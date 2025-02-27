Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. TD Cowen lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in TriNet Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

