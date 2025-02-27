AON (NYSE:AON) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $396.15 and last traded at $392.14, with a volume of 1280275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $389.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Institutional Trading of AON

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile



Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

