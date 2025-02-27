Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,346 ($42.16) and last traded at GBX 3,336 ($42.03), with a volume of 326101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,308 ($41.68).
Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,894.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,810.50.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC
In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($35.10) per share, with a total value of £4,513.32 ($5,686.43). Insiders have purchased a total of 139,134 shares of company stock valued at $449,393,562 over the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.
