Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declines By 86.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the January 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 26.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 325,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.39. 86,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

