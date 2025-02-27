Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the January 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Onconetix Stock Down 4.1 %
Onconetix stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 582,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. Onconetix has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $21.40.
Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Onconetix Company Profile
Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Onconetix
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Onconetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.