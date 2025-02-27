Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NDIV traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.60. 3,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF alerts:

About Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of 40 to 60 US-listed dividend-paying companies engaged in the natural resources industry. Holdings are selected based on fundamental factors and weighted by dividend yield.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.