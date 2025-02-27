NestYield Total Return Guard ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.59 (NYSEARCA:EGGS)

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5897 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF Stock Performance

EGGS traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93. NestYield Total Return Guard ETF has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

About NestYield Total Return Guard ETF

The NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (EGGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed investing in US large cap equities directly and synthetically. The fund employs options strategies to generate income, benefit from the upside value of the equities, and hedge downside risks using a laddered options strategy EGGS was launched on Dec 26, 2024 and is issued by NestYield.

