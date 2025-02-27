ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Plans Dividend of $0.07

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SIXA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.81. 9,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,683. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $313.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.77.
About ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF
