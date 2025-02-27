ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Plans Dividend of $0.07

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SIXA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.81. 9,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,683. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $313.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Get ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF alerts:

About ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.