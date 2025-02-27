Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0947 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AAA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.09. 39,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,796. Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.
Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Company Profile
