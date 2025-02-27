Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Issues Earnings Results

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Stagwell had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.01%. Stagwell updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.880 EPS.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 678,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,271. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.