ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.6 million-$141.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.1 million. ON24 also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.030–0.010 EPS.

ON24 Stock Down 4.2 %

ONTF traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,552. The company has a market capitalization of $230.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.52. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other ON24 news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $29,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,438. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 6,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $43,197.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,204.51. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,637 shares of company stock worth $1,110,727. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

