Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Metallus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

Metallus Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTUS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 711,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,340. Metallus has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $671.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

