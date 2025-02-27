Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Metallus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.15%.
Metallus Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MTUS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 711,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,340. Metallus has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $671.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.
Metallus Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metallus
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.