Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 117,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 39,282 shares.The stock last traded at $64.94 and had previously closed at $66.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SBR

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.4395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $5.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 139,836 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.