Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 14.8 %

GPCR stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. 1,591,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,217. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of -2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Stories

