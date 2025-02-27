Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HALO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $57.70. 879,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,471. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

