Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Sells 4,588 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,837.66. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

LPLA stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.67. 386,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $384.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.24 and its 200 day moving average is $293.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,454,000 after purchasing an additional 805,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,930,000 after buying an additional 650,675 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,032,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. TD Cowen raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $277.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

