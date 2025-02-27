Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 50,000 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,105,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,538,407.32. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan M. Tisch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Loews alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $85.84. 429,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. Loews Co. has a one year low of $72.91 and a one year high of $88.29.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on L

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Loews by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.