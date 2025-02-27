Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Chairman Alan Trefler Sells 31,500 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,308,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,353,860.68. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pegasystems Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PEGA traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.37. 746,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,999. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.80. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PEGA. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

