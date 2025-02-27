Scot Frazier Rogers Sells 3,486 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total value of $1,022,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. The trade was a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.27. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in F5 by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $90,090,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in F5 by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in F5 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of F5 by 14.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

