Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 185191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.
Capgemini Stock Down 3.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.
