Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 7100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Aton Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$20.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and base metal deposits. Aton Resources Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

