Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Decreases By 94.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. 11,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,810. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

