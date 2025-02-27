Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Drops By 91.7%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHYY. Citigroup raised Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sands China to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Sands China alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sands China

Sands China Price Performance

About Sands China

SCHYY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $22.74. 21,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. Sands China has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.