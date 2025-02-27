Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GLGI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,242. Greystone Logistics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

